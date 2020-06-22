Otterbox launches AirPod case line

FORT COLLINS — Otter Products LLC, maker of Otterbox cell phone cases and accessories, announced last week the launch of a new line of protective AirPod headphone cases that can be clipped to keychains.
“AirPods are an essential part of the mobile experience,” OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said in a statement. “OtterBox brings trusted protection with convenient portability to these coveted audio-enhancers.”
The new Lumen Series and Ispra Series lines of AirPod cases are available online at Otterbox and Apple’s websites.
