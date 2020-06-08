Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Front Range Bioscience hires CFO

By BizWest Staff — 

LAFAYETTE — Front Range Biosciences Inc., an agricultural biotech company focused on high-value crops such as cannabis, recently hired Anthony Murphy as the firm’s chief financial officer.

Before joining FRB, Murphy served as CFO at Monterey Peninsula Horticulture Inc, according to a news release.

“As we enter our next phase of growth at Front Range Biosciences, we are excited to welcome a seasoned leader like Anthony to support our trajectory of building a global cannabis agriculture company,” FRB CEO Jonathan Vaught said in a prepared statement. “Anthony has incredible talent driving operational efficiencies and leading financial teams, and he brings over a decade of C-level leadership experience in agriculture and horticulture.”

