Ball Aerospace hires intelligence insider to head D.C. operations

BROOMFIELD — Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has selected Deirdre M. Walsh, former chief operating officer of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, to serve as vice president of the company’s Washington operations. The appointment is effective in late June.

Walsh will lead the creation and execution of government relations strategies to help position Ball in the growing aerospace industry.

“Deirdre is a respected executive leader with an impeccable record of solving complex challenges through strong, collaborative relationships, trusted communications and a passion and dedication for mission success,” Rob Strain, president of Ball Aerospace, said in a written statement. “She brings extensive government and legislative affairs experience to her new role as the company’s senior executive in the Washington, D.C., area.”

As chief operating officer in the national intelligence office, she led the ODNI in its transformation to better integrate and unify the nation’s intelligence community priorities and strategies. Prior to her COO role, she served as director of legislative affairs at ODNI from 2014- 2017 and as deputy director of the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs for the National Reconnaissance Office from 2012 to 2014.