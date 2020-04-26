First Colorado entrepreneur named to Endeavor Global network

DENVER — Endeavor Colorado has named its first entrepreneur to the Endeavor Global network of 2,000 entrepreneurs worldwide.

Mark Frank, co-founder and CEO of SonderMind, a Denver-based mental health platform, is the designated entrepreneur. His company gives individuals access to high-quality, in-network therapists and manages the complexities of therapists’ private practice compliance and billing.

“SonderMind dramatically expands the availability of affordable behavioral health care by accepting insurance on behalf of therapists,” Endeavor Colorado board member Eric Roza said in a press release. “Thanks to SonderMind, Coloradans in need can immediately benefit from in-person or video access to the state’s largest network of independent therapists.”

The network may come in handy as mental health issues develop from the economic turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Endeavor said.

SonderMind’s team has grown by 40% since December and is continuing to grow. “Mark is building a mission-driven, high-impact, and fast-growing business in Colorado,” said Endeavor board member Kent Thiry. “SonderMind has the opportunity to drive new jobs as we recover from the current economic crisis and, long-term, grow into one of Colorado’s most important companies.”

With this selection, Frank will gain access to the global network of Endeavor resources in mentorship, talent, new markets, and capital.

Endeavor Colorado will identify additional entrepreneurs in 2020 to join the Global Network, specifically those positioned to grow, add jobs, and help the Colorado economy recover.