Former Maxar CFO retires from company

BROOMFIELD — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) executive vice president of finance Anil Wirasekara has retired after 25 years with the satellite maker and its predecessor.

Wirasekara’s retirement was effective March 13. Maxar will pay him $913,060 in severance costs, along with his 2019 bonus and additional benefits, according to a disclosure filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday night.

Wirasekara was chief financial officer of Maxar’s Canadian predecessor MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. from 1994 to October 2017, when it merged with Westminster-based DigitalGlobe Inc. to form what is now Maxar.

He later became interim CFO of Maxar in February 2018 after former finance head William McCombe resigned, and held that position until current CFO Biggs Porter joined the company in August 2018.