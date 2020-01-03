Longmont’s CanSource bought by private equity firm

LONGMONT — CanSource LLC, a Longmont-based craft beverage can manufacturer, was acquired in December by private equity firm Broadtree Partners.

The deal came just weeks after the firm’s parent company CanSource Holdings LLC closed on a $5.5 million fundraising round.

“We have built lasting relationships with our customers by offering quality products, expertise, available inventory and reliable delivery,” CanSource co-founder Pat Hartman said in a prepared statement. “Broadtree Partners shares our commitment to serve the craft beverage community and our conviction in the future growth of cans.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the deal is not expected to have any immediate impacts on the firm’s Longmont operations.

“We plan to continue growing the business and team, with an emphasis on serving new markets and delivering more value to our current and future customers.” CanSource CEO Paige Sopcic said in a statement.

Dallas-based Broadtree specializes in the acquisition of companies whose founders or owners are seeking to transition from their current roles.

CanSource co-founders Hartman and Ron Popma will serve on the firm’s board but shift focus to their ready-to-drink beverage ventures Vertical Distilling and Vertical Wineries, according to a Broadtree news release.