CanSource raises $5.5M 

LONGMONT — CanSource Holdings LLC raised $5.5 million in a fundraising round that closed this week.

The Longmont-based company raised the funds from equity sales and interests from a pooled investment fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There were 24 individual investors for the round.

CanSource designs artwork and shrink-sleeves for beer cans on behalf of craft breweries.

It’s unclear how the company plans to use the additional funds. It did not return a request for comment Tuesday morning.