Next round of Give Next to begin Oct. 1

FORT COLLINS — More than 500 Larimer County middle and high school students, along with 45 nonprofit organizations, will gather from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to kick off this year’s Give Next program. Give Next is a year-long philanthropic program designed to teach students the importance of charitable giving.

The event will be at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins.

Through the program, businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. With those dollars, students design and manage their own grantmaking programs. Students work together to identify community needs, choose a focus area, create their own mission statement, research nonprofits, volunteer, conduct site visits, review grant applications and make funding decisions.

At the end of the school year, students award grants to their selected nonprofits.