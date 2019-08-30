Funding Friday: $3.6M for grass-mowing robots

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
The largest fundraiser reported this week was Left Hand Robotics Inc., where the Longmont-based maker of self-operating lawnmowers and snow-shoveling robots raised $3.6 million. The fundraiser was led by California-based Catapult Ventures as part of its larger $55 million fund for robotics and AI companies.
Other fundraising rounds (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)
Aug. 30: Best in Grow Inc., $150,000 raised out of $1 million goal
Aug. 29: Arpeggio Biosciences Inc., Boulder: $125,000 raised out of $500,000 goal
Aug. 29: Strata Identity Inc., Niwot, $500,000 round started
Aug. 27: Beneath the Ink Inc. (dba PageDip)., Boulder, $325,000 round started
Aug. 26: FGSF TS II SPV LP, Boulder, $2,249,564 goal reached
The largest fundraiser reported this week was Left Hand Robotics Inc., where the Longmont-based maker of self-operating lawnmowers and snow-shoveling robots raised $3.6 million. The fundraiser was led by California-based Catapult Ventures as part of its larger $55 million fund for robotics and AI companies.
