Left Hand Robotics raises $3.6M

LONGMONT — Left Hand Robotics Inc. has raised $3.6 million in its latest funding round.

In a press release Wednesday, the Longmont-based robotics company said the round was led by Catapult Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that recently created a $55 million fund for robotics and AI companies.

Left Hand primarily builds self-driving robots that use GPS technology to mow lawns and plow snow.

“We looked at labor-intensive industries to see where robots could dramatically reduce the workload and where labor was scarce,” Left Hand Robotics CEO and co-founder Terry Olkin said in the release. “…Now workers can focus on complex tasks and offload the most repetitive, labor-intensive tasks to a robot.

The round was not reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Left Hand has previously raised $6,765,958 in other fundraising rounds, according to SEC records.