Digital Workshop Center adds pay-as-you-earn program

FORT COLLINS — Digital Workshop Center, headquartered in Fort Collins, will add the Ignite Income Share Agreement Program to enable more students to be trained despite financial barriers.

Income share programs permit students to take classes and pay for them from future earnings. DWC hopes the program will strengthen the technology talent pipeline for Colorado’s growing tech industry.

The program is designed in partnership with Vemo Education, a school-based educational ISA platform provider. The Ignite ISA Program will provide a pay-as-you-succeed and results-based financing option for DWC students. The ISA program comes with consumer protections, such as a minimum income threshold salary equivalent of $40,000 — so that graduates don’t have to pay if they aren’t earning.

“This is a results-based, outcomes focused way to approach skills-based training” said Stu Crair, training director and owner of Digital Workshop Center. “At DWC, we recognize that students are demanding a pay-as-you-succeed, results-based financing option that aligns with the outcomes we deliver for students. We’re excited about the promise that ISAs hold for closing the skills gap in Colorado and providing economic opportunity and mobility for Coloradans.”

DWC joins a growing number of higher education and alternative education institutions adopting the pay-as-you-succeed ISA model. Institutions such as Purdue University, the University of Utah, and others have worked to align the cost and value of education through ISA programs.

Digital Workshop Center provides higher education and certificate credential programs, especially to nontraditional students.