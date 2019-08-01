Nonprofit – Brief – United Way merger complete; two board members added

The merger of Foothills United Way and Mile High United Way was completed July 1, and two members of the former Foothills board have joined the Mile High board. Former Foothills trustees Carlos Pacheco, chief executive of Premier Members Credit Union, and Geoffrey Keys, president of Keys Commercial Real Estate, joined the Mile High United Way Board June 28.
The organization also added Gina Nocera of Broomfield to the team. Nocera, who previously worked as executive director of the Jared Polis Foundation, will serve as vice president for community impact for the Boulder and Broomfield communities. The Boulder/Broomfield office for United Way is at 390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350, in Broomfield.
