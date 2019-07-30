Techstars gets $42M investment to spur global programs

BOULDER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, announced Tuesday that it has received a $42 million investment aimed at supporting ongoing global expansion and growth.

The organization recently announced plans for new programs in Australia, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

Sponsored Content

Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips

Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you. Read More

The recent investment was led by SVB Financial Group, the holding company of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a Techstars news release. Existing Techstars investors include Boulder-based venture firm The Foundry Group.

SVB president John China will join the Techstars board of directors.

“The Techstars team is well-positioned to keep developing its platform and enable and support founders, investors and startup ecosystems around the globe,” China said in a prepared statement. “SVB has a long history working with Techstars and its portfolio companies, and we’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to further our relationship and make a bigger positive impact on the innovation economy.”