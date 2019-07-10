Techstars to launch South Korean accelerator

BOULDER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, is launching a new program in Pangyo, South Korea.

The three-month accelerator program, which will run from June 2020 through September 2020, is a partnership with Korean private equity firm Hillstone Partners, according to a Techstars news release.

“Korea’s booming startup sector and Pangyo’s thriving tech ecosystem are the perfect ingredients for this accelerator program,” Will Robinson, vice president Asia Pacific sales at Techstars, said in a prepared statement. “With Hillstone Partners’ 10+ year commitment to the region’s startup community, and our experience propelling startup growth through mentorship and the Techstars network, we are well positioned to deliver an incredible and impactful accelerator in Pangyo. This is a very exciting move for Techstars, considering Korea’s access to other major Asian markets, the country’s massive internal market, and the public and private sector’s interest in mobilizing the tech industry.”

Techstars will begin accepting applications in December.