Carestream announces third round of layoffs

WINDSOR — The timing for a third round of layoffs was announced Thursday by Carestream Health Inc., which in late February announced plans to close its Windsor plant.

Todd Clegg, Carestream’s interim president and CEO, sent a letter to the Colorado Division of Labor and Employment in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, indicating that 25 more employees would be laid off beginning June 28 as part of the company’s reduction in force. The federal law requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

“The exit for the third group of 23 is now planned and two that had been delayed from the first group,” Clegg wrote to Karen Hoopes, the state’s WARN coordinator. “The company has no seniority system that provides bumping rights, and no affected employee is represented by a union.”

Carestream on Feb. 26 filed a WARN notice stating that 137 jobs would be cut beginning Friday, and followed it on March 21 indicating that 19 positions would be cut beginning May 24. More than 200 positions will be eliminated overall.

The two positions held over from the first group include a polyester manufacturing operator and a product quality technician.

Layoffs announced Tuesday include two manufacturing mechanics, two manufacturing supervisors, an administrative assistant, a financial analyst, a senior human-resources manager, an inventory control coordinator, a warehouse group leader, and various technicians, engineers and mechanics.

Based in Rochester, New York, Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical and X-ray imaging systems and precision contract coating services. BizWest reported in January that the company had listed its 416-acre campus in the Great Western Industrial Park at 2000 Howard Smith Ave. in Windsor for sale.

Carestream has its roots in the health division of Eastman Kodak Corp. (NYSE: KODK), the iconic manufacturer of film and cameras. Kodak Health Group was sold in 2007 to Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp. (TSX: ONEX) for $2.35 billion in cash. Around 8,100 employees transferred to Onex, and Kodak Health Group was renamed Carestream Health.