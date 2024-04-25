Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado brewers take home hardware at World Beer Cup

A half-dozen Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley breweries won awards this week at the annual World Beer Competition in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — A half-dozen Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley breweries won awards this week at the annual World Beer Competition in Las Vegas, an event organized by the Boulder-based trade group Brewers Association.

Louisville’s 12Degree Brewing took home gold in the Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale category for its Treachery variety.

Two Lafayette breweries won silver medals: The Post Brewing Co. won in the Other Strong Beer category for its East County Fine Malt Liquor, while Cellar West Brewery’s Farmhouse Saison won in the Classic Saison category.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: April 2024 In Colorado, 1 in 3 women, 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 transgender individuals will experience an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime. During April, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the hopes of increasing conversations about this very important issue.

Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing Co. won a silver in the Australian-Style Pale Ale category for its Mountain Standard, and Loveland’s Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project won in the Barley Wine-Style Ale category for its Grow Old With You variety.

The Post’s Top Rope won a bronze in the American-Style Cream Ale category, while SweetWater Brewing Co.’s Fort Collins brewery won a bronze with its Green Flash: Hazy West Coast IPA in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category.

“Colorado continues to prove that it’s competitive on the world beer stage. With nine gold medals this year ranging from lagers to Belgian styles, Colorado craft breweries are demonstrating that they can brew alongside the best brewers in the world,” Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a prepared statement.