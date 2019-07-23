Techstars to open new Aussie accelerator

BOULDER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, is launching a sport-focused accelerator in Melbourne, Australia.

The Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator is a partnership between Techstars, Victoria startup agency LaunchVic, Tennis Australia and Victoria University.

The 13-week accelerator program will be based at Tennis Australia’s headquarters at Melbourne Park, the home of the Australian Open, according to a Techstars news release.

The program will run from March 2020 through June 2020 and applications open in September 2019.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Techstars for this groundbreaking sports technology accelerator, a first for Tennis Australia and sport in Australia,” Machar Reid, head of innovation at Tennis Australia, said in a prepared statement. “It’s going to be an incredibly exciting couple of years for Tennis Australia as we get set to welcome startups from around the world, all with the aim to better the world of sport and how we do things at Tennis Australia and the Australian Open.”