Boulder eSports training platform selected for Comcast accelerator

BOULDER — Pivan Interactive Inc., a Boulder-based startup that is building an artificial intelligence-driven training platform for gamers and eSports players, are participating in the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator.

That accelerator, a partnership with Boulder-based Techstars, is focused on media and entertainment startups. Pivan Interactive is one of 11 companies participating in the 13-year program held in Philadelphia and the only company from Colorado.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

“We are excited to welcome 11 companies working to transform the connectivity, media, and entertainment space to this year’s program,” KJ Singh, managing director of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, said in a prepared statement. “These startups have access to both Techstars’ proven methodology and Comcast NBCUniversal’s significant expertise across the industry. The advantage and opportunity this Techstars and Comcast NBCUniversal partnership provides founders was the reason why I wanted to be a part of this program — it’s not just Techstars…we have an incredible committed partner that is rolling up its sleeves and getting to work to help these companies innovate and grow.”