Sentry Property Management acquires Longmont firm

LONGMONT — A Longmont-based property-management company has been acquired by Sentry Management Inc., based in Longwood, Florida, bringing new ownership to an operation founded in 2005.

Classic Property Management LLC, founded by Kathy Lange, will be rebranded as Sentry Management in the coming months, with Lange serving as Sentry Management division manager for Boulder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sponsored Content

New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer. Read More ACM sponsored content - June 2019

Sentry provides homeowner and condominium management, supporting homeowners associations and condo associations.

“I felt that combining operations with Sentry Management could service clients better and increase future opportunities for CPM’s employees,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “CPM’s decision to team with a national company was made in the best interest of our associations and employees, as we are dedicated to augmenting the quality of service that the homeowners we serve have come to expect. This new relationship will allow us to provide greater support depth, innovation and technologies.”

The Boulder office of Sentry Management serves mainly Boulder County communities, including Boulder, Erie, Gunbarrel, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior, along with Loveland. The office recently relocated to 1375 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 100, in Longmont.

Sentry operates two locations in Colorado and operates in 16 states, including Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.