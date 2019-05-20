Boulder Startup Week concludes with Boomtown Demo Day

BOULDER — After thousands of attendees and speakers participated in hundreds of Boulder Startup Week events and panels over five days, the festivities wrapped up Friday evening when eight companies took the Boulder Theater stage in front of a packed house for Boomtown Demo Day.

Those eight startups represent the 12th cohort to graduate from the Boomtown Accelerator program in Boulder.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The Boomtown class, which included companies from industries such as cybersecurity and advertising technology, receive seed funding, mentorship and entrepreneurship coaching as part of the 12-week accelerator.

The participating companies were:

Cloud Campaign, a software platform to help advertising and marketing agencies run clients’ social media accounts.

Alpine Media Technology, a communications system that provides information and advertising to ski resort visitors.

Earth Visionz, a real-time asset and risk monitoring platform that allows companies to better plan for and react to disasters and emergencies.

MindPass, a cybersecurity firm who aims to replace the traditional text and numeral password with more secure, visual representation.

Steam Energy Labs, builder of smart thermostats that make residential hot water heaters more energy efficient.

Hippo Health, an audio-video communications platform that connects physicians and patients.

Etta Epidermis, an artificial intelligence skin cancer detection system that allows users to upload photos for diagnosis.

BizEatz, a healthy meal planning service for business travelers.

Boomtown is currently accepting applications for its 13th cohort. For more information, visit boomtownaccelerators.com/apply/.