Nutrien exec named to national 4-H board

LOVELAND — Kaye Reitzenstein, chief financial officer of Loveland-based crop input retailer Nutrien, was recently named to the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees.

She is joined on the board by fellow recent appointee Lisa Safarian, president Bayer’s North American crop science division.

Reitzenstein has served as a 4-H leader and a board member of the Colorado FFA Foundation, according to a 4-H news release.

“We are extremely grateful to these business leaders for joining our board, as their combined expertise will help us to expand opportunities for the next generation of young people who hope to build careers in the agriculture sector,” National 4-H Council CEO Jennifer Sirangelo said in a prepared statement.