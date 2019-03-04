CSU picks JE Dunn for National Western Center projects

DENVER — Kansas City-headquartered construction firm JE Dunn Construction Group has been selected by Colorado State University to build three CSU buildings at the National Western Center in Denver: the CSU Water Building, CSU Center for Food and Agriculture and the CSU Animal Health Complex.

“JE Dunn brings significant experience that will directly relate to the success of the CSU projects at the National Western Center, from fostering true community partnerships, to planning and execution of some of the most complex projects in Colorado,” Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System, said in a prepared statement.

The university’s campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment.