The Company of Animals shakes up exec team

BROOMFIELD — The Company of Animals LLC, a Broomfield-based manufacturer that makes pet products from muzzles to training collars to chew toys, will soon have new leaders.

The Company of Animals CEO Roger Mugford will step down this spring to launch a new pet training products company called Animal Insights Limited. The Company of Animals’ operations director Paul Nolan will be the new CEO, according to a news release.

“Over the years, Roger has been instrumental in leading Company of Animals to international success, including creating the multi-award-winning Halti Headcollar, while also achieving a great deal for animal welfare and other causes close to his heart,” Nolan said in a prepared statement. “Company of Animals is an incredibly exciting and dynamic organization, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on the role of CEO and build on the success of the business that Roger founded 40 years ago.”