Espinoza to take helm of Museum of Boulder

BOULDER — The Museum of Boulder has appointed Angelique Espinoza to the position of interim director, replacing Nancy Geyer who announced her retirement last July.

In her 18 years at the helm, Geyer led the organization from a small pioneer museum in a Victorian home on University Hill to its May 2018 reopening as a modern museum in the larger and newly renovated Masonic lodge building in downtown Boulder.

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish, and look forward to seeing what is next for this wonderful museum,” Geyer said in a written statement.

Espinoza has served on the Boulder City Council and has been the Boulder Chamber public affairs director. “The museum is all about exploring what makes Boulder, Boulder — the history that brought us to where we are, the current issues we face, and our vision for the future,” Espinoza said.

“Now that we are in the new building with new programming and exhibits, including our hallmark Boulder Experience Gallery, we can take our time to find just the right fit for permanent leadership. I’ve worked with Angelique before, and I know we are in good hands with her proven leadership and passion for Boulder,” said Ken Wilson, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees.

The museum was founded in 1944.