As harassment claims increase, employers should focus on training and prevention

FORT COLLINS — Workplace sexual harassment cases were reported more in 2018 than 2017, according to national Equal Employment Opportunity Commission data that was presented during “Define the Line: How to create civility in the workplace,” a panel at Fort Collins Startup Week.

The panel was hosted by Tina Todd and Nikki Larcher, co-founders of Define the Line, a comic book designed to train people about workplace harassment.

In 2017, there were 6,696 cases of harassment reported to the EEOC. By 2018, that number increased to 7,609. An increase in reported cases is significant, said Larcher, given that 90 percent of individuals never file a formal complaint and about 70 percent of individuals who have experienced harassment never even speak to a supervisor about it.

Before a case goes to the EEOC though, from an employer standpoint it’s much better if a complaint can be handled in-house, Larcher said.

“If an employee goes to the EEOC, it takes the claim and investigates what’s going on,” she said. “It might assign attorneys to the employee, which means the employer has to find an attorney as well, then you go through mediation. That’s where you start to see costs with an investigation. As much as you can do in-house, do in-house. And you want to do an investigation, even if they do file with the EEOC. If an employee came in with a concern, there might be other employees who have concerns and you have no clue.”

As much as it’s more cost- and time-efficient to handle an investigation in-house, it’s even more efficient to train employees up front rather than cope with the aftermaths of an incident.

The average cost of a claim can run between $75,000 and $250,000, compared to an average of $37.50 per employee for training. The average internal resolution for a claim can take about 275 days. Other costs include employee turnover, health costs for employees and a slowdown in production when there is a claim.

But all training is not created equal, Larcher said. The best training is interactive and includes discussion and debate. It also focuses on bystander intervention — having people who aren’t victims themselves speaking up when they see something — and tackles the “gray area” of what isn’t obviously harassment but is inappropriate. Finally, Larcher said, harassment training should include a variety of training tools and methods to engage employees and make sure all the information is absorbed.