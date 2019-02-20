These are the startups competing in PitchNo.CO

FORT COLLINS — PitchNo.CO, the startup pitch competition that takes place during Fort Collins Startup Week, has selected the companies that will compete.

Nine companies have been selected to participate in the pitch contest. Competitors will pitch to at least four different panels of expert investors, who will provide feedback on Feb. 26 and 27. On Feb. 28, the semi-finalists will provide their pitches with the final event to take place on Mar. 1.

Participants are competing for more than $25,000 worth of service packages. All of the companies in the competition will receive six months of specialized support from LaunchNo.CO, the nonprofit dedicated to furthering entrepreneurship in Northern Colorado and the host of the competition.

Both the semi-final and final rounds are open to the public.

The competing companies are: