These are the startups competing in PitchNo.CO

FORT COLLINS — PitchNo.CO, the startup pitch competition that takes place during Fort Collins Startup Week, has selected the companies that will compete.
Nine companies have been selected to participate in the pitch contest. Competitors will pitch to at least four different panels of expert investors, who will provide feedback on Feb. 26 and 27. On Feb. 28, the semi-finalists will provide their pitches with the final event to take place on Mar. 1.
Participants are competing for more than $25,000 worth of service packages. All of the companies in the competition will receive six months of specialized support from LaunchNo.CO, the nonprofit dedicated to furthering entrepreneurship in Northern Colorado and the host of the competition.
Both the semi-final and final rounds are open to the public.
The competing companies are:
Ageto Energy (Fort Collins) – Ageto was founded to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in power systems. The company has created the Ageto Renewable Controller, a simple and operator-focused microgrid control solution.
Bee Nails (Fort Collins) – Bee Nails, founded in 2015, makes products to help make vaporizing cannabis concentrates more convenient.
Career Allies (Fort Collins) – Career Allies is a startup looking to help keep women in the workforce after having a child by developing a platform to connect expecting mothers with their managers and HR professionals to create a plan for their maternity leave and return back to work.
HearMe Technology – HearMe Technology designs innovative products to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s. The company’s first product improves the intelligibility of speech.
Laborjack (Fort Collins) – Laborjack is a platform that connects college students with individuals or businesses who need an extra set of hands for manual labor.
myPerforma (Fort Collins) – myPerforma is software-as-a-service for athletes that enables teams and individuals to track and improve their performance from a mental perspective by logging key performance indicators after games and receive performance review feedback.
Stephanie Carlson (Fort Collins) – Stephanie Carlson is a women’s clothing company that caters to the plus-size market. It looks to fill a void in the fashion industry by providing clothing for women of all shapes and sizes, and produces its resort wear line in Colorado.
Sunshower.io (Fort Collins) – Sunshower makes simple cloud-based solutions to help organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure regardless of their service provider, technical expertise or budget. The company aims to demystify cloud computing for startups, scaleups and small-to-medium sized businesses.
WhipSmartt – WhipSmartt is a mobile study app that partners with education content providers. The company facilitates short study sessions that are convenient to students and reinforce learning in new and engaging ways.
