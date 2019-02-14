Otter Products operations to close for day of volunteering

FORT COLLINS — Otter Products LLC, the Fort Collins-based company known for its OtterBox smartphone cases, will shut down all of its operations for a day on Feb. 21 to allow for employees to participate in volunteer opportunities.

As part of the company’s third annual Closed2Open event, Otter Products employees will partner with schools and nonprofit groups on various projects.

In Fort Collins, about 100 employees will work with middle-school students on a computer programming project, according to a company news release.

“In total, more than 40 education-based projects in the Fort Collins and San Diego areas will be attended by Otter Products employees,” the release said. “Additionally, the Otter Shop retail team is hosting a community project to activate 150 local volunteers from other businesses.”

Last year’s Closed2Open event generated more than 9,000 volunteer hours.