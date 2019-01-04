Parts of UNC’s Campus Commons to open next week

GREELEY — Portions of University of Northern Colorado’s Campus Commons will be open when students return to school Monday for the start of the spring semester.

The new facility, which will serve as a gateway to the campus and a hub for student services, is home to the university’s admissions office, visitors center, central ticket office and new student orientation.

Campus tours, admission counselor appointments and all other admission operations are now running out of Campus Commons, according to a UNC news release.

Campus Commons will also include an art gallery, 600-seat performance venue and 400-seat auditorium. The performance space is expected to be complete in March.