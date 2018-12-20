Expect changes to store shelves as new liquor laws take place

DENVER — In less than two weeks, statewide changes to several liquor laws will take effect.
Beginning Jan. 1, consumers will be able to purchase full-strength beer at grocery and convenience stores that previously sold beer at a 3.2 percent strength. The change is due to legislation that passed in 2016 by the Colorado General Assembly.
“These new regulations are some of the largest, sweeping changes to the state’s liquor laws since prohibition,” said Patrick Maroney, Liquor Enforcement Division director, in a prepared statement. “The Liquor Enforcement Division has worked with our stakeholders, licensees, and local partners to educate and inform those impacted by the liquor law changes about what they can expect in 2019. Since 2016, we have identified how the new regulatory framework will affect manufacturers, wholesaler, retailers and consumers in Colorado.”
While most of the changes are specific to the liquor industry, it is possible that consumers will experience some of those changes when they purchase alcohol.
- Starting on Jan. 1, consumers will be able to purchase strong beer at retail locations that previously sold only 3.2 percent beer.
- New retailers may also begin selling beer after Jan. 1 as long as at least 20 percent of their gross total sales annual revenues comes from the sale of food items for consumption off their premises.
- Wholesalers and manufacturers cannot deliver beer to grocery stores until after midnight on Dec. 31, 2018. That means consumers may see empty shelves and areas in stores before New Year’s Day as retailers prepare for the change. Consumers can purchase beer at grocery and convenience stores starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.
- The locations where consumers can buy wine, sake, malt liquor and spirits has not changed. Changes only affect beer sales.
- Consumers cannot purchase beer at self-checkout without assistance from an employee at the licensed retailer.
- Beer at the lower percentage strength, 3.2 percent, will still be available to consumers after Jan. 1, however there is no mandate that retailers sell beer at 3.2 percent or less. Retailers can choose to carry the product as the market demands.
- After Jan. 1, employees need to at least be 18 years old to handle alcohol. The age to purchase has not changed and is still 21 years and older.
