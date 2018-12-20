Expect changes to store shelves as new liquor laws take place

DENVER — In less than two weeks, statewide changes to several liquor laws will take effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, consumers will be able to purchase full-strength beer at grocery and convenience stores that previously sold beer at a 3.2 percent strength. The change is due to legislation that passed in 2016 by the Colorado General Assembly.

“These new regulations are some of the largest, sweeping changes to the state’s liquor laws since prohibition,” said Patrick Maroney, Liquor Enforcement Division director, in a prepared statement. “The Liquor Enforcement Division has worked with our stakeholders, licensees, and local partners to educate and inform those impacted by the liquor law changes about what they can expect in 2019. Since 2016, we have identified how the new regulatory framework will affect manufacturers, wholesaler, retailers and consumers in Colorado.”

While most of the changes are specific to the liquor industry, it is possible that consumers will experience some of those changes when they purchase alcohol.