Lucky’s, eyeflite take center stage at Esprit

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber awarded its Entrepreneurs of the Year award to Lucky’s Market founders Bo and Trish Sharon at the annual Esprit Entrepreneur event Thursday night.

In addition, Boulder startup, eyeflite, took home the $10,000 grand prize as part of the Esprit Venture Challenge, a live pitch competition for startup companies.

The Sharons in their acceptance speech attributed their successes to their love of “good food for all” and the importance of their Boulder roots, a characteristic they share with their family of stores nationwide. With about 35 stores across the country and growth plans projecting 15 to 20 new stores annually, the couple has no plans to slow down. Along with their business success, the couple has contributed to the community. In 2017, the Lucky’s Community Project impacted 2,465,165 people through programs focused on healthy communities, sustainability, youth and education and resilience. Lucky’s Market operates under Lucky’s Market Operating Co. LLC.

As part of Esprit Entrepreneur, three startup companies presented their ideas to the audience for a chance at the $10,000 Esprit Venture Challenge grand prize. The winner of the night, eyeflite, founded by University of Texas at Austin graduates Andrew Smerek and Ian Philips, presented their venture, a hands-free communication and digital content delivery platform for virtual and augmented reality to empower people with movement disabilities with more independence and control.

“The Boulder Chamber is proud to honor these esteemed individuals who represent the Boulder entrepreneurial spirit at its best,” said John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO. “Boulder innovation is about giving back to the community and tonight’s awardees more than exemplify the importance and positive impact of that value.”