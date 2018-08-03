SBA bringing regulatory roundtable events to Colorado

FORT COLLINS — The Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy is bringing two regulatory reform roundtables to Colorado in August.

One roundtable will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the LaQuinta Inn Fort Collins at 3709 East Mulberry St.

A second panel will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Colorado Springs Marriott at 5580 Tech Center Drive.

The roundtables will help identify regional small business regulatory issues, compile key information for the Office of Advocacy’s new report on existing small business regulatory burdens and inform and educate the small business public as to how the SBA and Office of Advocacy can aid them.

The SBA Office of Advocacy is an independent office that serves as a voice for small business within the federal government. It acts as a watchdog and is the source of small business statistics.

Those interested in the Fort Collins event and the Colorado Springs event can register online.