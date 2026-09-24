Mortenson family gifts CU engineering $10M

BOULDER — Alice Mortenson, the Mortenson Family Foundation and Mortenson Construction have donated $10 million to the University of Colorado’s Mortenson Center in Global Engineering & Resilience.

“The gift will establish two $1.5 million endowed professorships and provide $7 million in flexible resources for the center’s endowment. The funding supports work in water security, sanitation, energy and sustainable infrastructure,” according to a CU news release.

Alice Mortenson’s late husband, Mauritz “Mort” Mortenson Jr. was a CU Boulder civil engineering graduate. She received an honorary degree from CU last year.

“The Mortenson Center represents the very best of CU Boulder’s mission in action, combining education, research and partnership to address critical needs,” CU chancellor Justin Schwartz said in the release. “Philanthropic support is a powerful catalyst for accelerating this kind of world-impacting work, and the Mortensons’ gift will allow us to expand the center’s reach and advance solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing communities around the globe.”

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