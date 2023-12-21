Chayah Consulting acquires Shear Engineering

LOVELAND — Chayah Consulting Group LLC, a civil and structural engineering company headquartered in Loveland, has acquired Fort Collins-based Shear Engineering Corp., an engineering firm founded in 1985.

“This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Chayah Consulting’s ongoing commitment to being a leader in infrastructure and development while providing high-quality engineering and consulting services,” the company said in a press statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shear Engineering to the Chayah Consulting culture,” Cody Geisendorfer, owner of Chayah Consulting, said in a written statement. “We look forward to continuing a part of the late Brian Shear’s legacy; our values align very well in terms of design approach, exceptional client service, and team building. The acquisition will allow us to combine our strengths and expertise and reinforce our service offerings. We are well-positioned to continue providing competitive and quality engineering products and services on a larger scale.”

Geisendorfer said that Chayah “is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Shear Engineering Corp. and its employees. Current customers of Shear Engineering can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.”

Chayah Consulting has offices in Colorado, Arizona and Florida, and is licensed to do business in 16 states. The company specializes in full-service civil/structural engineering and consulting and has a client portfolio that includes commercial, religious, industrial, office, municipal, bridge, hospitality, and multi-family organizations.

Shear Engineering has been operating in Northern Colorado for almost four decades, with upward of 20 employees at its peak providing civil and structural engineering for projects such as the Guitar Center in Fort Collins, Lee Farm Subdivision in Loveland, and Old Town North in Fort Collins and multiple hotel, multifamily, and large residential homes and subdivisions along the Front Range and surrounding states.