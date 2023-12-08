FRCC, School of Mines ink partnership to benefit engineering students

Front Range Community College students will have access to the School of Mines bachelor degree programs under a new agreement. Courtesy FRCC

Front Range Community College and the Colorado School of Mines have launched a new partnership in which Front Range engineering students will have a direct pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree at Mines.

FRCC President Colleen Simpson and Mines President Paul C. Johnson signed the agreement Thursday to create a new Mines Academy at FRCC.

“This innovative transfer model provides a clear, straightforward path for FRCC students who want to complete a four-year degree at Mines in engineering,” Rebecca Woulfe, FRCC provost and vice president of academic affairs, said in a written statement. “It will give more students access to the professional pipeline for careers in STEM fields.”

Students accepted into the Mines Academy will begin their program at FRCC pursuing an Associate in Engineering Science degree. The coursework for that degree will also apply to their Mines degree program — allowing Mines Academy students to transfer to the university to complete the second half of their bachelor’s degree. Beyond that, the academy will provide FRCC students a chance to earn guaranteed admission into any four-year degree program at Mines.

More than 400 Front Range students are majoring in one of FRCC’s AES programs. “With a student body that is 48% first generation and 34% students of color, FRCC is proud to provide historically underserved students access and support on their path toward careers in engineering,” said Simpson.

“Our Mines Academy will give FRCC’s diverse student body a clear path to pursue their bachelor’s degrees at Colorado School of Mines. By giving community college students a way to transfer seamlessly into the degree programs at Mines, we’re helping to make these fields more inclusive and equitable for all budding engineers.”

“What’s exciting to us about this partnership with Front Range Community College is that it will expand opportunities for students to earn admission to Mines and support them on their path to graduation and a successful launch to their careers,” said Paul C. Johnson, president of Mines. “This distinctive pathway model supports students and helps them feel confident in their academic readiness and that their courses will seamlessly transfer to Mines. It’s a local partnership with a broad impact.”

The partnership means that students choosing this pathway will save money. On average, Colorado students save more than $16,000 by completing their first two years of college at Front Range.