Alpaca clothing brand Paka plants HQ flag in Boulder

BOULDER — Paka Apparel Inc., a company that specializes in alpaca fiber clothing, has established its North American headquarters in Boulder.

“This opening comes ten years after the brand first launched from founder Kris Cody’s University of Virginia dorm room, following a backpacking trip to Peru that inspired the brand’s beginnings,” according to Paka news release.

The company’s 5,165-square-foot headquarters, which Paka calls its “clubhouse,” is located at 2010 Eighth St.

In addition to offices, the space will host product development and repair services and community events.

“Ten years ago, I was shipping Paka’s first packages out of my dorm room at UVA. Getting the keys to our first real U.S. home exactly a decade later feels surreal,” Cody said in the release. “As we head into this next decade, we’re so excited to have a real home to create from and make magic with our community.”

Paka has more than 20 full-time employees in the United States and Peru, where the company operates its flagship retail store in Cusco.

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