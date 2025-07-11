 July 11, 2025

Historic Livermore property The Forks sells for $1.3M

The Forks property in Livermore includes a gas station and convenience store, a deli, a bar and a restaurant. Courtesy The Group Real Estate.
By

A new owner is cooking at the iconic Livermore restaurant and property known as The Forks.

Related Posts

Beth Potter
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Larimer County Restaurants Sunday Weekly Today's News Chad Brent The Forks The Group Inc. The Group Real Estate LLC
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts