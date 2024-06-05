Larimer OKs $1M grant to Habitat for Humanity

The Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity has won a $1 million grant from Larimer County to help it buy nine lots for future affordable housing.

County commissioners approved the grant on Tuesday, pulling the money from its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Poudre High School students will build the homes, which will then be brought to the lots, installed and sold to prospective homeowners, with the mortgage payments then being used for other projects by Habitat for Humanity.