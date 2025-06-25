Boulder accounting firm Kurtz Fargo expands to Durango

BOULDER — Kurtz Fargo LLP, an accounting firm headquartered in Boulder, recently opened an office in Durango.

The 2,476-square-foot office in Durango’s central district at 1140 Main Ave. “was chosen for this strategic expansion to better serve Kurtz Fargo’s expanding client base throughout the region and reinforce its robust presence across Colorado,” according to a Kurtz Fargo news release.

The company plans to offer services including tax planning and preparation, audit and assurance, and business consulting at the Durango office.

“Durango’s dynamic economy, particularly its thriving small business sector, strong entrepreneurial spirit and supportive local environment, make it an ideal choice for our continued growth,” Matt Fargo, co-founder and managing partner of Kurtz Fargo, said in the release. “We want to be a meaningful partner in local economic development, bringing our industry-leading accounting and advisory services closer to businesses and individuals in Durango and surrounding areas.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn