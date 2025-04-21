Zema Global acquires Louisville-based Cquant.io

LOUISVILLE — Cquant.io Inc., a Louisville-based company that provides analytics solutions for energy and commodity companies, has been acquired by Zema Global.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zema Global provides data management and analytics solutions for companies engaged in the energy, commodities and financial sectors.

SPONSORED CONTENT

David Leevan, former CEO of cQuant.io, will become president of Zema Global and lead the company’s expansion into advanced analytics. cQuant.io will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, branded as “A Zema Global Company,” according to a press release.

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining forces with Zema Global,” Leevan said in a prepared statement. “The combination of Zema Global’s market-leading data infrastructure with our analytics infrastructure is an incredibly powerful proposition for the market. We’re excited to offer clients a unified solution that meets their evolving needs – from data acquisition through to portfolio and risk optimization.”

The acquisition combines Zema Global’s enterprise data and curve management capabilities with cQuant.io’s advanced analytics platform.

“This is a pivotal moment for Zema Global and for our customers,” Zema Global CEO Andrea Remyn Stone said in a prepared statement. “By bringing cQuant.io into the fold, we are taking a major step toward delivering truly end-to-end data and analytics capabilities. Our combined offering will empower the energy and commodity sectors with the accuracy, speed, and intelligence needed to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.”

Massumi + Consoli and KPMG served as advisers to Zema Global and FTV Capital, and D.A. Davidson and Foley and Lardner LLP served as advisers to cQuant.io.

