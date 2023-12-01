Private-equity firm buys Fort Collins’ RLE Technologies

May River Capital Completes Acquisition of RLE Technologies

FORT COLLINS — RLE Technologies Inc., a Fort Collins company that provides web-based monitoring solutions and leak-detection systems, has been acquired by private-equity firm May River Capital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Under the leadership of CEO Tim Hirschenhofer, the company has achieved impressive growth over the past several years and is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds including the proliferation of data and an increasing need for energy efficient facilities,” May River said in a news release. “Hirschenhofer and the entire RLE leadership team will continue to lead the organization in their current roles.

May River’s Rick Weiler and Doug Keeports will be added to the RLE board of directors.