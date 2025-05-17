Colorado Water Trust plans celebration of water donation

DENVER — The Colorado Water Trust will host the Boulder Creek Waters Celebration at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons, June 11. The celebration will include an evening of bluegrass music, cocktails, and a farm-to-table dinner and will commemorate the largest donation of protected water in Colorado history,

The Colorado Water Trust has permanently protected Jasper Lake and its waters in the Indian Peaks Wilderness. The project boosts flows in 37 miles of Boulder Creek and its tributaries during the drier fall months, before being reused below to help sustain local agriculture. Since 2024, 98 million gallons of water have been restored to the river as part of the project.

In the summer of 2024, the Colorado Water Trust accepted a donation of water from Jasper Lake. That ownership was then transferred to the Tiefel family from Lafayette with agricultural ties. The transfer of ownership included placement of a permanent set of restrictive covenants and an easement that protects public access and ensures environmental benefits in perpetuity.

“This collaboration exemplifies a multi-benefit approach to water management, safeguarding the region’s water resources from development pressures while maintaining public access, healthy flows in rivers and agricultural sustainability,” Kate Ryan, executive director of Colorado Water Trust, said in a statement. “We provide a unique way to leave water in the river.”

The celebration will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m., June 11, at Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St. in Lyons. More information is available here.

