Xcel Energy’s Day of Service generates $230,000 in economic impact
Nearly 2,500 volunteers from Xcel Energy and the communities it serves joined to support nonprofit organizations during the company’s 13th annual Day of Service in September.
Volunteers dedicated more than 7,200 volunteer hours to support more than 100 organizations with projects that ranged from packing meals and repairing homes for families to cleaning up nature trails and planting trees. Volunteer efforts generated $230,000 in economic impact across communities in Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin, according to a press release.
“Volunteering is in our DNA; it allows us to change lives, deepen our roots in the community and address the things that matter most to our families, friends and neighbors,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy said in a prepared statement. “It was inspiring to see our employees come together with community members and support their local nonprofits.”
Highlights from Day of Service by region:
- Colorado: Nearly 1,200 volunteers dedicated more than 3,200 hours, with an economic impact of $102,000. Volunteers packed 125,000 meals and decorated 2,000 meal bags, among other projects.
- Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota: Nearly 1,000 volunteers dedicated more than 3,100 hours, with an economic impact of almost $100,000. Volunteers packed 50,000 meals, assembled school supplies for 6,000 students and packed 3,000 dental kits.
- Wisconsin: About 160 volunteers contributed more than 580 hours, with an economic impact of nearly $19,000. Projects included painting buildings, removing invasive species.
- Texas and New Mexico: 150 volunteers contributed 340 hours, with an economic impact of more than $10,000. The volunteers packed 500 care packages and laid 12 pallets of sod, among other accomplishments.