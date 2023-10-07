Xcel Energy’s Day of Service generates $230,000 in economic impact

Nearly 2,500 volunteers from Xcel Energy and the communities it serves joined to support nonprofit organizations during the company’s 13th annual Day of Service in September.

Volunteers dedicated more than 7,200 volunteer hours to support more than 100 organizations with projects that ranged from packing meals and repairing homes for families to cleaning up nature trails and planting trees. Volunteer efforts generated $230,000 in economic impact across communities in Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin, according to a press release.

“Volunteering is in our DNA; it allows us to change lives, deepen our roots in the community and address the things that matter most to our families, friends and neighbors,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy said in a prepared statement. “It was inspiring to see our employees come together with community members and support their local nonprofits.”

