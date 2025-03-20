KC Becker hired to lead Colorado Solar and Storage Association

DENVER — KC Becker, formerly the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, a Boulder City Council member and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator, was recently named the new CEO of the Colorado Solar and Storage Association.

“I couldn’t think of a better fit to take our industry to the next level. KC’s dedication to climate action combined with her diplomatic leadership will prove to be an excellent combination for where we are headed and the goals we need to meet,” COSSA board of directors president William Clay said in a prepared statement.

Becker takes over COSSA leadership from outgoing CEO Mike Kruger.

“This is a pivotal moment to leverage my experience in building a climate-safe future for our communities and position Colorado as a top-five solar energy state,” Becker said in a statement. “Solar and energy storage aren’t just key to decarbonizing our environment and improving air quality—they have the potential to be powerful drivers of economic growth. Mike Kruger has set a great foundation, and I’m committed to working alongside our members to ensure his legacy continues and these technologies become central to Colorado’s future.”

COSSA, formed in 1989, is a nonprofit trade association that represents Colorado’s solar and energy-storage industries.

