Boulder hosts liquor-permit workshop for nonprofits

BOULDER — The City of Boulder will conduct a Special Event Liquor Permit Workshop for nonprofit organizations, event organizers and business owners.

The hybrid event will be conducted at 4:30 p.m., March 31, with the in-person location at the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 1777 Broadway in Boulder. A virtual option is available here.

The workshop will provide guidance on navigating the permit process and ensuring compliance with city and state liquor laws, including:

Step-by-step guidance on completing a Special Event Liquor Permit application.

Key legal requirements for serving alcohol at events.

Best practices for compliance and avoiding common violations.

How to submit a successful application via the Customer Self-Service portal.

Q&A with permitting experts, including guidance on city-owned property event approvals through eProval and sales-tax considerations.

“This workshop is particularly important for nonprofit organizations, such as qualified 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofits philanthropic groups, social or fraternal organizations, chartered lodge, branch or chapters of a national organization or society, political candidates and more are eligible to apply for Special Event Liquor Permits,” according to a city press release. “The city aims to support organizations by offering proactive guidance surrounding the application process, improve understanding on how and when alcohol can be a part of an event and how state and city liquor laws effect (sic) unlicensed events where alcohol is served without proper permitting.”

