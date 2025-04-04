RTD to award $1M in grant funding to nonprofits

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District will provide $1 million in grant funding to 150 qualifying nonprofit and community social service organizations or governmental entities as part of the agency’s Transit Assistance Grant program.

It marks the second year for the program, which awarded grants to 181 organizations in 2024.

“RTD’s Transit Assistance Grant program provides critical assistance to meet urgent needs within the communities served by the agency,” Debra Johnson, RTD general manager and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Public transit is the great societal equalizer. RTD continues to engage in partnerships with organizations that serve those with immediate transit needs and that directly impact the overall health of the region.”

Organizations receiving awards include resource centers, re-entry programs, city and county governmental agencies, educational institutions, training programs, and nonprofit organizations serving low-income, unhoused, and disabled customers; newcomers; seniors; communities of color; as well as LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented communities. The program was designed to support individuals who need a reliable transportation option to support emergent or immediate needs.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Grants range from $350 to $50,000 in fare media per organization, to be distributed in the form of 10-ride ticket books or mobile tickets equivalent to the dollar amount awarded. TAG recipients must distribute the tickets to their clients or constituents at no cost to them.

In 2024, through the TAG program, RTD issued 229,352 three-hour passes and served more than 56,300 individuals.

For 2025, RTD allocated $1 million for the TAG program and accepted applications Jan. 3-31.

The agency received 194 applications for 2025 TAG funding and awarded approximately 77% of applicants.

on Facebook on LinkedIn