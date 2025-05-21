Boulder County launches food truck sustainability program

BOULDER — Boulder County, along with several local partners, has “launched a new grant program designed to help mobile businesses electrify their trucks and reduce emissions,” according to a county news release.

The Food Truck Electrification & Efficiency program helps “food trucks and other mobile businesses to receive up to 80% of the cost of upgrading to electric battery systems and energy-efficient kitchen equipment,” the release said. “Funding is available now for businesses licensed to operate in Boulder County.”

The program “enables food trucks and other mobile businesses to replace their gas-powered generators with quiet, zero-emission battery power and solar systems,” the county said. “Funds can also pay for upgrading old, inefficient refrigerators, prep tables, and cooking equipment. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts.”

