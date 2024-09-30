Applications open for 2025 class of Leveraging Local Leaders

LOVELAND — Leveraging Local Leaders, a program dedicated to recruiting and training civic leaders, is now accepting applications in northern and central Colorado for its 2025 class.

The L3 program teaches participants about the fundamentals of campaigning, civic and governmental processes, community and policy issues, and the essentials of good governance, according to a news release.

“Local governments are the foundation of our communities and the bench for higher office. We’re excited to collaborate with L3 as it provides a nonpartisan platform for leaders who want to make a positive impact in Northern Colorado, as well as in Eagle County and the Central Mountain Region,” Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.

The six-month leadership program prepares future government leaders seeking public office and civic leadership positions. Participants spend one day a month learning from experts in Colorado to prepare to engage in all levels of government, the release stated.

Beginning in 2025, L3 will expand its programming into communities across Colorado, including the central Rockies, to train residents to serve their communities in civic leadership, the release stated.

Applications for the 2025 Northern Colorado and Central Rockies class are now open. Candidates from any political affiliation may apply.

Interested participants can learn more and apply at leveraginglocalleaders.com. Applications are due Nov. 8. Candidates will be selected by Dec. 6. Contact [email protected] with questions.