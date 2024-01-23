Community foundation to unveil regional research results

FORT COLLINS — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado will unveil results of a major research study at a public event Feb. 6.

The study, Northern Colorado Intersections: Pursuing Regional Well-Being, is an analysis of data that defines life in Northern Colorado, including both its strengths and weaknesses. The research helps to identify areas that can be used to leverage continued improvements to life in the region, and areas that could stand increased attention to alleviate stresses.

“Population growth puts pressure on all of our systems … (but) on the other hand, without growth, there is little opportunity,” the report said in reference to the intersections that exist as issues and opportunities come together.

The foundation partnered with research entities at Colorado State University to evaluate the data and produce the report. It sheds light on how interdependent the region, defined as Larimer and Weld counties, is as it navigates the changing conditions brought about by growth.

At the Feb. 6 event, 8-10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland, the foundation will unveil the study and host two panel discussions with regional leaders to explore its contents.

One panel will be composed of area mayors, including Jeni Arndt from Fort Collins, John Gates from Greeley, Jacki Marsh from Loveland and Paul Rennemeyer of Windsor. The other panel will include leaders of industry sectors, including Jay Dokter of The Forge and the Warehouse Business Accelerator, Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado, Tracy Mead, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency and Greeley city manager Raymond Lee.

The panels will discuss how to build upon the region’s strengths in order to improve the well-being of the people who live in it.

Tickets for the breakfast event are $25, and can be purchased here.