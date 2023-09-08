Boulder receives grant to support guaranteed-income project

BOULDER — Boulder has received a $70,000 grant from the Millennium Trust of the Community Foundation Boulder County to support Elevate Boulder, the city’s guaranteed-income pilot project that will provide direct cash assistance to support financial stability.

According to information from the city, Elevate Boulder will provide 200 low-income Boulder households with $500 per month in direct cash assistance for two years. The program’s goal is to help community members become more financially self-sufficient and foster equity. Applications will open this fall.

“Most financial assistance programs come with lots of restrictions or conditions,” Elizabeth Crowe, deputy director of the city’s Housing and Human Services department, said in a written statement. “Guaranteed income pilot projects such as Elevate Boulder can transform the way local governments support low-income community members, by trusting people to know what’s best for themselves and their families.”

The Boulder City Council approved $3 million to design and implement a guaranteed-income pilot as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We applaud the city’s use of federal dollars to help ease the burden for low-income community members,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation. “The city is inviting the public to join in supporting the project, and we are honored to support it with its fundraising efforts.” Community members can contribute to the project through the Elevate Boulder Fund, hosted by CFBC.