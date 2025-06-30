Larimer County among geothermal grant recipients

DENVER — Larimer County officials plan to put in geothermal heat pumps at a new emergency services facility thanks to a $158,250 grant from the state Geothermal Energy Grant Program.

The heat pumps are expected to cut the new building’s carbon emissions by more than half over 25 years, according to a press release from the Colorado Energy Office.

The Larimer County grant was part of the $1.6 million in funding announced today to support geothermal heating initiatives and studies around the state, according to the statement. The program has disbursed $10.3 million in funding for 56 initiatives since it launched in November 2023.

State grant recipients include local governments, educational institutions, nonprofit groups and private businesses. The program is part of Governor Jared Polis’s Heat Beneath Our Feet initiative, which he launched as the 2023 Western Governors’ Chair Initiative. The Western Governors’ Association is a group of 22 governors that works on policies and actions related to the West.

